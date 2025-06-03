GU report Galaxy for suspected black magic use

Although it had little impact on the outcome of the match, Gaborone United have reported Jwaneng Galaxy to the Botswana Football Association (BFA) for their antics when the two clubs went head-to-head two weeks ago. The rampant Reds stormed to victory at the Gaborone United Stadium, thrashing Galaxy 4-2 to secure the FNB Premiership and hand the mining side their sole defeat of the season.

However, while the battle on the pitch is over, the champions have taken the war to the street. GU believe Galaxy’s conduct in the lead-up to the crunch game was ‘questionable’, accusing the diamond giant of using muti and allowing unaccredited individuals onto the field.

Speaking at a media briefing on Wednesday, GU’s Marketing and Communications Manager, Hebert Letsebe, confirmed the club have lodged an official complaint at Galaxy’s ‘underhand’ behavior.

“Some Galaxy officials were seen pouring unknown substances on the pitch; they were doing it openly. We don’t know if it was muti, but whatever it is it’s not allowed. They also brought unauthorized individuals, including bouncers, with no accreditation onto the pitch. When our security told them this was not allowed and tried to stop them, they refused to leave, saying it was their time to inspect the pitch; that’s when the scuffle started,” narrated Letsebe.

He said the fallout continued off the pitch, taking a sinister turn when a member of the Galaxy contingent threatened the GU officials with a gun. “He threatened to shoot us,” stated Letsebe, adding GU then called the cops.

“The matter is now with the police, and we are cooperating with investigations. We are also awaiting a response from the BFA,” he concluded.

The BFA has confirmed receiving GU’s complaint letter, telling The Voice the matter is now before the relevant authorities.

It marks a messy end to what has been a magical season.