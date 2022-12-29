MoH to review doctor’s salaries

Ministry in dire need of specialists

Minister of Health (MoH) Dr Edwin Dikoloti has revealed that they're currently engaged in negotiations with the Directorate of Public Service Managemen (DPSM) to review local octors' salaries.

He said the issue was discussed during a recent cabinet retreat, and an agreement to fast-track talks with DPSM was reached.

Giving a health update recently, Dikoloti said his Ministry is finding it difficult to retain specialist doctors, who are leaving government health institutions in large numbers in search of greener pastures.

He said this year alone,...