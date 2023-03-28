Time to get dirty

Mogorz Trust brings fun in the mud to Tati Siding+

Founders of Mogorz Trust Fund are planning an event to bring two day of fun on the river banks of Shashe River in Tati Siding.

The Trust Fund Director, Bame Mogorosi said they intend to have a weekend of fun through a music festival, mud challenge, athletics, comedy and many other activities.

"This concept is one of a kind. We'll have athletics in the mud, car racing in the mud and football," he said.

Mogorosi said the Trust hopes to raise funds to assist a person living with disability in the village.

"We want to build a sing...