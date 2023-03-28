Lest we forget

BDP bleeds from Seametso's foul mouth , 9 years on

An old insult thrown at Batawana Paramount Chief, Kgosi Tawana Moremi, almost eight years ago by then youthful ruling Botswana Democratic Party (BDP) leader, Alec “Del Piero”Seametso evokes bitter memories of spite and disrespect for the Batawana royal house and party elders in Maun believe it is the reason victory keeps eluding the party during parliamentary elections.

Last Saturday, at a luncheon organised by Regional Party Chairman Reaboka Mbulawa, for party veterans under the theme “Operation Tsosoloso,” elders expressed concern wh...