Thieving Zimbos busted

Two Zimbabwean men saw their bold burglary plans fall apart as they were arrested just moments before slipping across the border with a stash of suspected stolen goods.

The daring duo, Mthulisi Ncube, 25, and Beliff Tshebukani Ngwenya, 29, were hunted down by the cops and members of the public after they allegedly broke into teachers houses and stole valuables last week Thursday at Nlapkhwane village.

The suspects were said to have initially resisted arrest, creating a tense stand-off with the police before being subdued and taken into custody.

They were taken before Francistown Magistrate Courts on Tuesday where they faced six counts being entering the country illegally, resisting arrest, two house breaking counts and two theft charges.

It was alleged the duo border jumped into Botswana at the teachers houses to steal and that the intention was to go back to Zimbabwe with the stolen items.

They are accused of having broken into teacher Batsile Matenge’s house and stole property worth P8,100 being a television set and four pairs of sneakers.

They are also alleged to have broken into teacher William Vimba’s house and stole clothes and toiletries valued at P2,950.

After these charges were put to them, pleas were reserved. State Prosecutor, Sergeant Tumalano Phobe prayed for their remand as the investigations are still continuing.

“Other items are yet to be retrieved and the accused are illegal immigrants without permanent residence in Botswana. We fear that if granted bail they might flee to their country,” said the prosecutor.

When the accused persons were asked if they had anything to say they said they had nowhere to go.

They were therefore remanded in custody and will appear again in court on May12, for status update.