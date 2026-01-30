Cruel intentions

Mum admits making daughter eat cockroaches as punishment

A violent 45-year-old mum has pleaded guilty to the offence of cruel treatment of children after she admitted to forcing her teenage daughter to eat cockroaches and assaulting her with an electric cable.

The mother, who ironically works as a procurement officer at the Ministry of Child Welfare and Basic Education, cannot be named to protect the child’s identity.

She is reported to have beaten the 13-year-old with an electric cable all over her body, causing multiple bruises, before forcing the teen to munch on roaches.

The girl’s ordeal came to light when her father went to check on her at her home in Gamodubu village, where she lives with her mother.

The 56-year-old Metsimotlhabe resident was startled to overhear his baby mama yelling at their daughter that she ‘was going to eat more cockroaches’ and get another beating.

His concerns grew when the teenager confided in him that she had indeed been made to chew on the insect before.

He reported the matter to the police on 12 January, with Molepolole Assistant Superintendent Future Modisadife confirming the suspect was arrested nine days later but never detained in the holding cells.

Arraigned before Molepolole Magistrates’ Court on Monday, where she immediately confessed, the accused was remanded in custody for a day to give the police time to find a safe place to keep the child.

She appeared before court again the following day and was released to go home.

“The child is traumatised and is still undergoing counselling. She has been moved from the accused place to stay with her grandmother. Therefore we have no objection to bail,” Prosecutor Sergeant Thatayaone Marope told the court.

Free for now, she will appear for a facts presentation next week.

If it sees fit, the court has the option to impose a fine anywhere between P30,000 and P50,000, hand down a possible seven- to ten-year prison sentence or even both.