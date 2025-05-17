TWO TO GO, ALL TO PLAY FOR!
When we started ‘The Run In’ on 4 April, there were eight games to go, with seven teams in the mix for the FNB Premiership crown.
At the time, just five points separated Morupule Wanderers in 7th place from table-topping TAFIC FC in the tightest end to a season the Premier League has ever seen.
One by one they’ve fallen until only three remain: Gaborone United, Jwaneng Galaxy, and TAFIC.
The race is almost over, the trophy, and a P1.4 million pay-day, within touching distance for all three…and yet, with two games to go, it’s still oh so far away!
GABORONE UNITED VS JWANENG GALAXY
Relentless, rampant, the Reds of Gaborone have won seven-in-a-row to take charge of the title race. In that time, GU has improved their goal difference by a staggering +14, scoring 17 goals and conceding just three, including five clean sheets.
Their latest victory, a 3-0 thumping of Matebele FC on Wednesday, coincided with both Galaxy and TAFIC dropping points, results which saw GU move clear at the top for the first time this season – talk about perfect timing!
The Money Machine can seal the deal and confirm their 8th league championship with victory over Galaxy at their fortress Gaborone United Stadium on Saturday. Moyagoleele are a formidable force on their artificial turf, having won 11 of their 14 games at home; only Mochudi Centre Chiefs have left GU’s stomping ground with maximum points. With fierce rivals Township Rollers as their final game of the campaign, United will be desperate to get the job done this weekend. Coach Dimitar Pantev and his troops are firmly in control of their destiny; however, exactly the same can be said of Galaxy!
If the mining side, who are yet to taste defeat in the league, can dig out a win in the capital, they would leapfrog GU at the summit and assume command going into the final game of the season. The two-time defending champions have been hindered by their inability to finish sides off, held to 13 draws, including costly stalemates against lowly Chadibe, Security Systems, and Nico. Their latest ‘honours-even’ encounter, a 0-0 against Rollers, handed the advantage to GU and was the 6th time Galaxy has failed to score this season. In Coach Seemo Mpatane, the Gala Nation have a young tactician who has shown he can thrive in big pressure situations, guiding Eleven Angels to a 5-0 promotional play-off victory over Chiefs back in 2022. What Galaxy would give for something similar on Saturday against a side they haven’t beaten in the league for over five years, a seven-match winless streak dating back to 12 January 2020 and a 3-1 triumph in Lobatse! Draw again at the weekend, and the diamond giant’s, who face VTM on the final day, face the prospect of going through the entire campaign undefeated – and still not winning the league!
LAST 7 LEAGUE MEETINGS
Galaxy 0 – 0 GU 19/10/24
GU 0 – 0 Galaxy 22/05/24
Galaxy 0 – 0 GU 07/02/24
Galaxy 0 – 2 GU 08/04/23
GU 1 – 1 Galaxy 08/01/23
GU 1 – 0 Galaxy 17/05/22
Galaxy 1 – 5 GU 15/01/22
TAFIC VS EXTENSION GUNNERS
Having led the log for much of the season, the Reds of Francistown find themselves four points off the pace with just six points to play for. However, all is not lost for the Matjimenyenga Boys!
Beat Extension Gunners at the Old Council Stadium on Saturday and, providing GU doesn’t prevail against Galaxy, Kasongo would be right back in the race as they look to become only the second northern side – after Ecco City in 2007 – to be crowned champions of the land. Ideally, TAFIC would prefer GU and Galaxy to cancel each other out, a result which, coupled with victory over Gunners, would take Coach Elias Chinyemba and his players to within two points of the top going into their season finale with Nico United in Phikwe.
1-0 up against Wanderers on Wednesday thanks to a Jean Lwamaba screamer – the DRC danger-man’s 13th goal of the campaign – Matjimenyenga were left to rue their inability to hold onto a lead, pegged back by a 52nd-minute equalizer as the coal boys doused the flames of the PH-backed Francistowner’s title spark. It is not the first time TAFIC has blown an advantage, allowing Sua Flamingoes, Chiefs, and Galaxy to come from behind to retrieve a point.
Against Morupule in midweek, TAFIC sorely missed the services of Manda Nongo in the heart of the midfield, the influential Congolese playmaker sidelined through suspension. Reportedly carrying a niggling ankle injury, Nongo, who is up for player of the season alongside his homeboy Lwamba, is said to be a doubt for the Gunners game too, which would be a body blow to TAFIC’s hopes.
On Wednesday, the nerves amongst the crowd were obvious; TAFIC will need their supporters to find their voice, and confidence, again against a Gunners side they beat 2-1 back in November.
Thumped 4-0 by BDF XI in midweek, the Lobatse outfit are a team in turmoil, turning up for their clash with the soldiers just half an hour before kick-off having been stranded in South Africa after meeting with their financier! Mapalastina have lost their last four fixtures, failing to score in their last three; TAFIC will be desperate to extend the rot to five!
Both games kick off at 3 pm