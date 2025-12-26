Cop’s bombshells postpones murder trial

Depressed IO unable to give evidence

A high-profile murder trial took a dramatic twist at Maun High Court this week, when the Investigating Officer (IO) leading the case declined to give evidence, citing emotional stress.

Dropping a bombshell as he took to the stand, Paphidzani Chivako, requested to be given time to heal from distress caused by ‘police betrayal’, claiming he was ‘set-up’ by his colleagues in an unrelated case.

“I understand I am supposed to be here today, but I have to explain to court that currently I have a problem in my life. In June 2021, I was accused of defilement – a crime that I did not commit. There was a hearing at the Magistrate court and I was acquitted,” explained the 49-year-old CID officer, adding the case affected him psychologically and mentally.

“It was evident that it was a set-up from our office. I tried seeking help from my seniors but without success. This led me to depression. I was threatened with 30-years imprisonment for something that I did not do. Even today I am still hurt.”

Acquitted of any wrong-doing by the Magistrates court on 6th October, Chivako was re-admitted into the Police Service having been suspended back in June 2021.

“I was re-instated last month. When I went into the office, everything evoked the emotions because I saw the very people who I suspect, the ones that set me up. I told my Officer Commanding and he wrote the letter to Chief Welfare Officer at the Council requesting them to assist me psychologically. I have so far attended three sessions,” revealed Chivako.

He has since requested to be transferred from Maun Police Station and is currently on 40-days leave that will end on 1st February next year.

The stressed cop added his supervisor was advised to recommend him for counselling within the Botswana Police Service (BPS) psychological support unit.

“As we speak, BPS is in the process of getting this for me. I come to this court as a desperate man. I ask to be excused because I am not mentally ready today,” begged Chivako, promising to return to give evidence when he’s mentally fit.

In a further complication to the trial, in which a former driver in Maun’s Department of Broadcasting Services, Gopolang Gabonatsela, is accused of killing another man, the Prosecutor in the matter, Universe Kabecha, is also leaving office and will have to be replaced.

The brutal killing of Taolo Serapelano in June 2020 made The Voice’s front page, under the headline ‘Wild Wild West’.

Gabonatsela, a well-known Maun cowboy, is accused of gunning down Serapelano with a single bullet to the back of the head as he was fleeing.

The defence, however, maintain the gun fired accidentally during a fight.

The trial is now postponed to 22 April 2026 with hope Chivapo will have recovered by then.

Status hearing is set for 27 February.

Turn to page 16 for an in-depth interview with Chivako