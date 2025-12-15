Ookeditse wins round one

*Court tells Galebotswe and team to return BPF letterhead

The Lobatse High Court has issued an interim order against Lt General (Rtd) Gaolatlhe Galebotswe and his faction within the Botswana Patriotic Front (BPF).

The order restrains them from holding themselves out as the party’s National Executive Committee (NEC), whether interim or substantive.

The legal action is the latest development in a protracted leadership struggle between Galebotswe’s group and the faction led by party president and Assistant Minister of Health, Lawrence Ookeditse.

The dispute emanated from the party’s controversial elective congress in Serowe that saw the party coming out with two centres of power.

Following that chaotic gathering, the then-president, Mephato Reatile, attempted to solidify his position by issuing letters expelling his rival, Ookeditse, and another team member, Baratiwa Mathoothe. Reatile also moved to dissolve the congress entirely.

However, Ookeditse proceeded with the electoral process, which concluded with his announcement as the victor. In a subsequent reversal, Reatile stepped down and declared Ookeditse and his team the legitimate winners. This move was not accepted by his own allies, who then appointed Galebotswe as the party president, forcing the unresolved conflict into the judicial arena.

Appearing before Justice Moncho this week, Galebotswe’s faction was told that the court interdict prohibits them from performing any official party functions pending the institution and finalization of a declaratory application. This application, to be filed within seven days, must seek to affirm the lawfulness of the Serowe congress and its outcomes.

The order explicitly states that the respondents are “not to interfere in any matter whatsoever with the official work, duties and functions of NEC elected at Serowe congress or to issue any press release on the letterhead of the BPF.” Furthermore, Justice Moncho ordered Galebotswe and his team to surrender the party’s letterhead to Ookeditse’s faction with immediate effect.

The matter is scheduled to return to court on the February 16th next year. On that date, both parties will be required to show cause why the interim orders should not be made final.