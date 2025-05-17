Gloves Off In The Ghetto

Gold Rush Boxing Champs Gathers Momentum
Come 7 June, there will be no place to hide for the 10 boxers destined to compete in the Gold Rush Boxing Championship at Adansonia Hotel in Francistown.
Initially slated for 24 May, the second city’s first-ever professional boxing tournament was postponed by two weeks to ensure everything is up to standard on the big day.
Now, organizers believe all is in place to ensure an unforgettable, high-quality sporting spectacle, the likes of which Ghetto has never seen before!
The event features eight fighters from Botswana and two from Zambia, with the main bout being a 61.2kg eight-round battle for the National Lightweight Championship between Moabi ‘The Eagle’ Ngaka and Ontlafetse Phane.
The four scheduled curtain-raisers pit experience against youth in what should be a fascinating mix-up.
Anticipation is especially high for the clash between 30-year-old Steven Bagwasi (8W, 1L) and 23-year-old Zambian newcomer, Samson Phiri, who only has one fight, a victory, under his belt. Bagwasi is widely expected to dominate the six-round scrap.
Sparks are also expected when Kutlwano Ogaketse, 27, (7W, 4L, 1D) takes on 20-year-old Zambian, Joseph Kabwe, with the local pugilist the heavy favorite. Like his countryman, Kabwe has only fought once before; like his countryman, he also boasts a 100 percent win rate.
Other match-ups include Kealeboga Alton, 23, making his debut against 38-year-old veteran Thapelo Molatlhe, (2W, 1L), and Tshepiso Babui, 30 (3W, 4L, 2D) squaring off against Aobakwe Mphezulu, 23 (1W, 1L).
Meanwhile, the headliners promised exciting boxing, punctuated by crisp combinations and bone-crunching hooks and uppercuts. At a recent press conference, the duo were in a feisty mood ahead of the historic fight, both telling Voice Sport they expect to leave with the belt.
Ngaka, who took up the sport at the relatively late age of 15, said he couldn’t wait to get into the ring. “I’m ready both physically and mentally,” the 27-year-old assured his fans. The Tobane native, who has had his fair share of ups and downs, with a professional record of four wins and two losses, will bring the experience he’s gained from fights in Vietnam and South Korea.
His opponent, Phane, was born and bred in Francistown. Although it’s only his second professional fight after a glittering amateur career in which he racked up an incredible 96 victories, Phane boldly predicted the match would not go the distance. “I’ll knock him out,” declared a pumped-up Phane, 30.
Larona Francis, Technical Manager of the event and a former middleweight champion, emphasized the significance of the June tournament. Representing ‘The Perfect Punch’, Francis is known for mentoring talent like the late Herbert ‘Hit Man’ Nkabiti, Kgotla Baeti, and Tshepiso Babui.
Keen to continue this legacy, he recently announced plans to establish a boxing academy at Francistown Club, equipped with state-of-the-art facilities for both professionals and amateurs.
Tickets for the boxing extravaganza are available at web tickets and are going for: P200 single, P600 VIP, and P2,800 for a corporate table-of-five.