The law’s an ass

State withdraw 2019 ‘donkey death’ murder case requesting more time

Although they’ve had three years to investigate the charges, on Monday the state withdrew a murder case against a BDP councillor and his seven co-accused, crying for more time.

Explaining that they intend to reinstate the matter at a later date, the prosecution told Maun Magistrate Court they need time to sort out a few things and get their house in order before proceeding.

The case has been rumbling on with precious little progress since 29 October 2019, when Modibedi Agang was battered to death in a dispute over a dead donkey he is suspected to have slaughtered.

In July this year, the prosecution revealed they were yet to receive the postmortem from the pathologist.

Eight men were implicated in Agang’s murder, with specially elected councillor, Keebonye Lepodisi Mphoyamodimo, grabbing the headlines for his position in the ruling party.

The 41-year-old politician was arrested alongside: Howard Moyo, 42, Mmoloki Makhi, 39, Bonolo Dibebe, 29, Lebapotswe Luka Madubula, 39, Oaboloka Keletso, 29, Kabo Moyantweng, 24, and 21-year-old Modimoosi Tseladioka.

It is said that on the fateful day, the accused eight had gone to Polokabatho cattlepost in pursuit of Agang, and two others, Dipuo Nkhana and Duncan Senyatso.

It is believed their intention was to confront and question the trio over the killing and theft of domestic animals at their cattlepost, for which the finger of blame pointed firmly at them.

The suspects reportedly found Agang armed with knockberries and an electric cable. They attempted to disarm him but he resisted and a short scuffle ensued, in which Agang was swiftly overpowered.

The accused are said to have bound Agang to Nkhana by rope and then taken turns to beat both men to a pulp.

After the alleged assault, police believe the suspects loaded the two men into a vehicle and drove them to where the donkey was killed.

On the drive back to Maun, where they seemingly intended on handing the duo over to the cops, Agang is said to have fainted; he never gained consciousness and was certified dead upon arrival at the hospital.

Three years later, the wheels of justice seem punctured with problems.