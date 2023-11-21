Field of dreams

FNBB ‘Swipe and Win’ returns with P1 million worth of prizes

Proving you can always rely on family when it matters the most, Thabo Basupi owes his sister, Onkabetse Dintwa, a well-earned drink after she won him P50, 000 in Francistown on Saturday.

Filling in for her absent big brother, the 37-year-old kept her nerve to emerge as the first big winner of this year’s First National Bank Botswana (FNBB) ‘swipe and win’ competition.

Over a series of games and questions, Dintwa beat co-competitors, Leana Rees and Reolebogile Phuu to the P50k prize, the other two having to make do with a consoling P5, 000.

Clutching the cheque afterwards, Dintwa explained her brother resides in Gaborone and could not make the trip to the second city so asked her to step-in instead.

“He said if he wins, he would use the money to buy a field,” revealed a delighted Dintwa.

Held annually, FNBB’s ‘swipe and win’ campaign is a way for the bank to reward its loyal customers while also encouraging them to prioritise card over cash.

Running from 1 November to 31 January 2024, FNBB have set aside a cool P1 million for this year’s competition, which will play out across the country over the following 11 weeks, with Gaborone the next stop.

Giving more details, FNBB Head of Transactions, Lame Mohwasa explained, “We want our customers to feel confident and secure every time they swipe their FNBB Debit or Credit Cards. Your safety is our priority. The 12 weekly P50, 000 winners will be invited to the grand finale, where they will compete for an additional P100, 000 grand prize, with the 11 runners-up receiving P10, 000.”

As has been the case in the past – last year, the bank gave away tickets to the Qatar World Cup – the scheme will have an underlying football theme.

This time around, FNBB have introduced ‘AFCON Watch Party Packages’ where four lucky customers will receive P10, 000 and get to watch selected AFCON games (the continental tournament runs from 13 January to 11 February in Ivory Coast) in style on the big screen.