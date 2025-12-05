News

Teen herdboy arrested for employer’s grisly murder

Chawada Malabe
2 Min Read
CONFIRMING: Supt Makumula

A 17-year-old herdboy is currently in police custody accused of butchering his boss to death during a drunken disagreement at the cattlepost last Sunday (30 November).

The teenage suspect, who hails from Bobonong, Borotsi Ward, worked for the deceased, Mmadinare native, Brutus Sesupo Kota, 48, at Nkgobotwane Cattlepost, where the brutal murder occurred.

Police say the duo spent the night drinking traditional beer together when an argument erupted, which quickly turned violent.

The teen reportedly swung an axe twice into his employer’s face, leaving it embedded in his skull. He is further accused of stabbing Kota in the throat with a knife.

After the gruesome incident, he allegedly alerted a neighbour, who accompanied him back to the scene and found Kota lying in a pool of blood.

The young suspect later handed himself over at Botshabelo Police Station where he was detained.

In a brief interview with The Voice, Selibe Phikwe Station Commander, Moathodi Makumula said that during questioning, the young man confessed to having absolutely no recollection of what transpired.

The police boss warned that alcohol-related violence at remote cattleposts remains a real problem, as people mix different concoctions, some which leaves them incoherent.

“We are very concerned about this homemade alcohol. It has turned into a thorny issue in this area, we have increased patrols through the Pabalesego program to enforce this,” said Makumula.

The top cop further revealed the social welfare office has been involved to assess the minor’s state of mind while investigations continue.

 

 

