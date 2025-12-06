Search for missing boy called off

The search for a missing 12-year-old boy of Maun’s Old Disana ward was called off earlier this morning after the police and Botswana Defence Force scuba divers exhausted the search in the Thamalakane River.

Maun Police Station Commander Joseph Lepodise explained, “As you know, yesterday we discovered some bones which have been taken to the forensic laboratory in Gaborone for tests. Today we searched the river again, but we did not find anything, so around 11:30am we called off the search.”

Lepodise further explained that the laboratory test will determine if the said bones belong to a human being, and if the tests are positive, a DNA test will be conducted on Monday next week on the boy’s mother to confirm if indeed they belong to the missing boy.

The standard six pupil of Disaneng Primary School is said to have been snatched into the deep river on Wednesday this week by a crocodile while playing in the shallow water closer to the riverbank with his friends and his little brother.

The other boys are said to have escaped unharmed and called for help.

A 55-year-old man of the same ward is said to have made the first reaction to the boys’ screams and immediately called the police.

The search commenced that same afternoon, albeit without any success.

On the third day, Friday 5th November 2025, the police confirmed having discovered possible remains in the form of bones in the river.