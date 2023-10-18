Tafic go ‘Ghost’ hunting

*Tjimenyenga brings fuel to a holy fire

First Division north Champions, and newly promoted Tafic Sporting Club left Francistown on early Tuesday morning on a hunting mission in Lobatse.

Under the ownership of local petroleum brand Petrohyper Botswana, the revitalized Francistown giants are set to clash with Holy Ghost FC at Lobatse Stadium this evening at 18:00hrs.

This matchup promises all the hallmarks of a thrilling encounter, marking the first-ever meeting between these two teams.

In their respective league openers against diamond mining teams, Orapa United and defending champions Jwaneng Galaxy, both teams experienced mixed fortunes.

Matjimenyenga,’ made a remarkable comeback from behind to secure a 1-1 draw against Orapa United in Francistown. In contrast, Holy Ghost FC endured a 2-0 defeat in Jwaneng.

Phillimon Makwengwe, Tafic’s mentor, who played a pivotal role in rescuing ‘The Holy Boys’ from relegation last season following a turbulent league start, now faces his former side.

Holy Ghost FC had a challenging maiden season in the Premier League, registering just one win in the first round, a feat achieved in the closing week of the campaign.

“It is never easy to face your former side. Players will be motivated to defeat their former mentor, while others will be playing to impress, and let me know that they still have it,” Makwengwe said, further acknowledging the potential for a tough match.

He however emphasized Tafic’s determination to secure their first three points of the season. “Our aim was to start on the right footing, and now we go in looking for stability and our first three points”.

In a statement on the team’s Facebook page, Holy Ghost FC’s head coach- Reuben Njavera Chikoti, reflected on their recent loss to Jwaneng Galaxy, regarding it as a valuable learning experience with several positives to draw from.

He noted that Jwaneng Galaxy’s advantage lay in their participation in the CAF Champions League, which included a victory over Orlando Pirates in a two-legged tie. “The international break gave me some time to work around where we lacked in terms of attack and how we defend,” he said.

Chikoti also expressed his satisfaction at the clearance of his two Zambian players, Joshua Ngoma and Christopher Kasolo, making them eligible to participate in the upcoming match after paperwork complications kept them out of the fixture against Galaxy.

The kick-off time for the match is scheduled for 18:00hrs.