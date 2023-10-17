Revival of cattle industry to boost value chain

[WATCH] After touring the dilapidated buildings and malfunctioning equipment at Ramatlabama Artificial Insemination centre on Monday, President Dr Mokgweetsi Masisi said the cattle industry has potential to boost value chains and create jobs for many Batswana.
WATCH: After touring the dilapidated buildings and malfunctioning equipment at Ramatlabama Artificial Insemination centre on Monday, President Dr Mokgweetsi Masisi said the cattle industry has potential to boost value chains and create jobs for many Batswana.
Posted by The Voice Newspaper Botswana on Tuesday, 17 October 2023