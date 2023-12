A 30-year-old man who allegedly killed a Botswana Defence Force (BDF) officer, Major Tumisang Sefularo, was denied bail by the Molepolole Magistrates’ Court today. - Advertisement - The suspect, Oankgopola Sebela, is facing a murder charge for reportedly attacking Major Sefularo and beating him to death on Sunday. The incident occurred after Sebela collided with […]