All eyes on you! 

Prince Chopiro puts his degree to good use

Not one to waste time idling, Prince Chopiro has packed much into his 23 years on the planet.

The talented Ramokgwebana native is already a social media influencer, comedian, actor, musician and MC rolled into one.

Used to the camera being focused on him, the young man is now turning the cameras on others, through his new business, Chopiro Technologies.

Armed with a Bachelor’s Degree in Computer Systems Engineering from the University of Sunderland in the United Kingdom, Chopiro launched his technology-driven enterprise in February.

The company provides, installs and maintains CCTV cameras and intercom services.

“I feel in today’s world everyone needs to tighten their security. With CCTV cameras it’s a step in the right direction. All crowded areas need CCTV cameras including bars, clubs, churches etc. I have been interested in technology because I feel as the world goes digital, everyone should grab an opportunity out of it,” said the IT technician.

Although the business is yet to truly take off, Chopiro says word is gradually getting around.

“The support I am getting from Batswana is amazing; they always recommend me to different business. It’s a major milestone because they have accepted my business, with that it’s easy to get new clients and make sales. The only challenge is that most people don’t respect small businesses because they do not honour payment dates, which really affects the running of the business because every capital at this point plays a major part in the daily running of the business,” said Chopiro.

With his target market being mostly businesses situated in crowded areas, there are no standard prices for installation, which varies depending on location and client preference.

“In the future I want to see my business employing more Batswana because as of now we have only two employees who I engage on a part-time basis. The goal is to provide the best CCTV and Intercom services to the country at large,” concluded the comedian seriously.