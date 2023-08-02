S&S Petroleum launched

A 100% citizen-owned oil company, S & S Petroleum (Pty) Ltd, will officially launch its flagship filling station and truck facility in Francistown on Thursday morning. S & S Petroleum is an approved distributor of Shell products, which are marketed by Vivo Energy Botswana. The Somerset West Industrial site, which opened its doors to motorists in August 2022, is the first of many filling stations and truck facilities planned to be launched under the S & S Petroleum brand in Botswana. The brand is owned by one of the leading experts in the petroleum industry in Botswana, Boitumelo Sekwababe. “We take immense pride in being able to introduce this home-grown brand in the local energy sector. This is a key sector that drives the socio-economic growth of this country. Citizen participation in key sectors is vital for our economy; we are proud of the employment opportunities that S & S Petroleum will create for Batswana, especially the youth," said Sekwababe. He further said they take pride in the partnership they have with Vivo Energy Botswana who're the sole suppliers of fuels; lubricants, while they continue to jointly explore various offers tailor made for commercial road transport. “We are poised to not only serve the local market but take advantage of Botswana’s position as a transit point for many Southern African countries and serve the regional market as well,” Sekwababe said. Speaking on behalf of Vivo Energy Botswana, Field Based Account Manager Tshenolo Maruatona expressed the company’s unrelenting resolve to supporting the growth of local partners in the petroleum industry. He said the new S & S Petroleum site employs 14 young people; the number he believes will significantly increase as the brand continues to grow and entrench itself in the market.