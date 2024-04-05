Son hacks mother with an axe

A 28-year-old man from Letlhakeng, in the Kweneng District is in police hands charged with unlawful grievous bodily harm for chopping his mother with an axe.

The accused, Kaelo Motowane appeared before Molepolole Magistrate Court for hacking his mother Keatametse Medupi on the ribs and arms following a misunderstanding.

In an incident that happened last Thursday morning, the son demanded payment from his mother for taking care of his farm.

He was also not happy that instead of him, his mother decided to employ strangers at the farm.

Motowane reportedly picked an axe and hit his mother several times, leaving her with gaping wounds on her arms and ribcage.

The incident occurred in the presence of Motowane’s uncle who reported the bloody altercation to the police.

The police arrived at the scene and found a helpless 49-year-old Medupe and rushed her to Scottish Livingstone Hospital where she is under medical observation.

Motowane who was arrested the same day has been remanded in custody.

Sergeant Lemme Phiritshwane told court that they were yet to record the victim’s statement as she currently is unable to speak.

He said they’re still monitoring her health.

In his brief remarks in court a solemn looking Motowane told court that he did know what transpired on the fateful day.

If found guilty he could be imprisoned for seven years or more than 14 years where there are no extenuating circumstances.

He will appear for mention on April 15th, 2024.