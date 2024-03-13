Soldier escapes jail by a whisker

A 39-year-old soldier, Randy Motlhokodise, left the Gaborone High Court relieved last Wednesday after he was sentenced to five years imprisonment wholly suspended for three years for involuntary manslaughter.

The suspended sentence was on condition that he does not commit a similar offence.

In January 2014, Motlhokodise caused the death of Onalethata Ketlhalefile at Malotwana junction after he mistakenly ran over him with a combi during a scuffle for change.

The deceased who was drunk, tried to snatch a one-year-old baby from the combi, before holding on to its door as Motlhokodise maneuvered to protect the child and prevent a fight.

He abruptly stopped the combi, forcing the deceased to fall underneath the vehicle causing serious injuries.

The Court heard that Motlhokodise then put the deceased inside the combi saying that he was taking him to Dutch Reformed Hospital in Mochudi.

However, the body of the deceased was found along Sir Seretse Khama International Airport the following day.

In mitigation, Motlhokodise said he had never intended to kill the deceased, and that he was in a state of panic and made wrong decisions.

He said that his life has turned upside down since he has been on interdiction for 10 years, has a disabled child to take care of, and that his mother is at advanced age and needs his care as the breadwinner.

He said the duration of the trial traumatized him, and that he has never committed any offence in his life.

His lawyer Martin Dingake added that he was in his 20s at the time he committed the offense, he deserves a second chance, and that the deceased played a role in his demise.

Justice Michael Leburu ruled that he took into consideration the personal factors of the accused person, the circumstances surrounding the death, as well as the fact that Motlhokodise has shown remorse during trial and that he was still young at the time of the offence.

He added that the incident occurred prior to the amendment of the Penal code which prescribes a 15-year sentence for manslaughter.

He then sentenced him to five years wholly suspended for three years on condition he does not commit the same offence.