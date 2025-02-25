Masisi denies targeting BDP’s P100m

*There is no such money- BDP President

Botswana Democratic Party (BDP) president, Mokgweetsi Masisi, has dismissed allegations that he is eyeing P100m supposedly in the party coffers.

When addressing the media today, Masisi described the claims as baseless, stating that no such amount exists in the party’ s accounts.

“There is no such amount and even our treasurer, Satar Dada is aware of this. However, I have seen the allegations on social media, and I was told it was a former Minister who said it.”

The embattled leader went further and explained that even if there was money in the party account, he is not a signatory and there is no way he was going to take it for himself.

Masisi has been under intense criticism facing backlash from his party members who are accusing him of taking his time in stepping down from his position as party president following the historical loss in the past elections.

Masisi’ s critics believe that his reluctance to step down is linked to the alleged P100m, which they claim he wants to loot before vacating office.

Meanwhile, the BDP president pleaded with those who can help the party with funds to come forward and help.