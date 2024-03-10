SEZA’s master plan to reshape Francistown

Plans to turn Francistown into a thriving Mining and Logistics Hub could soon become a reality if the Special Economic Zone Authority (SEZA) has its way.

The second capital has been earmarked for a number of exciting developments, centered around: freight and logistics, the storage and distribution of mining supplies, aerospace and aviation, engineering and electronic equipment manufacturing.

Situated in the heart of the mineral rich northern Botswana, the city sits within a radius of 200km of Orapa, Letlhakane and Damtshaa Diamond mines, Sowa mine, Mupani and both the BCL and Tati Nickel mines.

In a presentation on Tuesday, SEZA Board Member, Chabo Mbikiwa said a suitable spot has been identified (near the A3 turn to Orapa junction) and the master plans completed.

“What is now left for us is to set up the required infrastructure,” she said, making no mention of how long that might take, or indeed how much it would cost.

Mbikiwa said the A1 and A3 roads, plus the rail-lines to Nata and Zimbabwe has positioned the city as a ideal corridor for both importation and exportation of goods.

“It is really exciting for us as the board, and it’s something we’re looking forward to,” she said, adding they need to move fast to set up the infrastructure for potential investors.

“Today’s investor wants to find everything ready; they want to ‘plug and play’,” she noted.

Another board member, Taboka Malwapeng assured the media that the new infrastructure and the targeted industries will produce much value for the city.

Some of the industries expected to set up include: electrical cables, car components, chemical plants, nut and bolts factories and many others.

“Imagine if someone sets up a chemical plant here, they already have potential customers from all the mines within a 200km radius,” she said.

She further said it was a no brainer for Francistown to be a freight and logistics hub.

“If we’ve goods coming from Zimbabwe by rail, or from Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) by road enroute to UK or USA, why should they offload in Durban of Johannesburg? They should offload in Francistown, and we take them by air or whatever means of the transport to their final destination. This is how we tap into value chain as the corridor,” Malwapeng told Voice Money.

She argued the triple attraction of road, rail and air networks means Francistown should play an active role, and be an area of choice for investors.

“To investors, this special economic zone is the gateway to markets in Zimbabwe, Zambia, and further afield into Africa like the Democratic Republic of Congo, amongst others,” she said.

She added the main advantages Francistown has are the A1 road which passes through to Zimbabwe, the A3 road which leads to the World Heritage Site, the Okavango Delta via Maun, as well as to Kasane and Zambia.

The railway line from the south to Zimbabwe also passes through Francistown, while the Mosetse/Kazungula rail line going into Zambia is under construction.

“Above all that, the city has Phillip Matante International Airport for both local and international markets,” concluded Malwapeng.