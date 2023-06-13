LEGABIBO suspends CEO

Moruti accused of spending P2million on personal expenses Lesbians, Gays and Bisexuals of Botswana (LEGABIBO) Chief Executive Officer Thabo Moruti has been suspended pending mismanagement of funds investigations. Moruti is said to have spent over P2million on his personal expenses in a period of nine months. On the 6th of February, the board resolved to […]
In this article:Botshelo Moilwa, Dr Sethunya Mosime, Gays and Bisexuals of Botswana (LEGABIBO) Chief Executive Officer Thabo Moruti, Head of Finance, Karabo Makhura, LEGABIBO Board Chairperson, LEGABIBO Financial Policy and Guidelines, Lesbians, Lesbians Gays and Bisexuals of Botswana (LEGABIBO), Modimo & Associates Law Firm, suspension
