Schoolboy’s super saturday

Tebogo wins big at AUSC Regional Awards

It was a Saturday to savour for Letsile Tebogo in Harare over the weekend, as the golden boy of local athletics raced away with two big accolades at the AUSC Regional Annual Sports Awards (RASA) 2025.

In fitting recognition of a superb season, in which he won 200m gold at the Paris Olympics and silver in the 4x400m men’s relay, as well as finishing 6 th in the 100m, the 21-year was named Sportsperson of the Year.

Schoolboy beat Malawi’s French-based female footballer, Tabitha Chawinga, 29, and fellow sprinter, Tapiwanashe Makarawu to the main prize.

Tebogo did the double over Makarawu, seeing off the 24-year-old Zimbabwean as well as South Africa’s sprint sensation, Akani

Simbine to win Sportsman of the Year.

The Kanye cannon, who due to Diamond League commitments in Rabat, Morocco on Sunday, was not around to receive the awards, was also a key part of the men’s 4x400m relay team that scooped Team of The Year.

Team BW were up against their Zambian counterparts, who came 8 th in that famous men’s 4×400 final in Paris last year, as well as Malawi’s U/19 Women’s Cricket team.

Tebogo’s Coach, Kebonyemodisa Mosimanyane was also recognised for his stellar season, emerging as Coach of the Year ahead of Pieter Benade (Rugby Zimbabwe) and Douglas Kalembo of Zambia athletics.

In other awards, talented 400m runner, Busang Collen Kebinatshipi, 21, was named Junior Male Sportsman of the Year.

AUSC Regional Annual Sports Awards take in ten nations, namely: Angola, Botswana, Eswatini, Lesotho, Malawi, Mozambique, Namibia, South Africa, Zambia and Zimbabwe.