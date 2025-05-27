Axe-man accused of killing ex in her sleep

A 26-year-old man who allegedly hacked his ex-girlfriend to death with an axe in the sleepy settlement of Etsha 7 on Friday morning has been arrested and charged with murder.

After a day on the run, the suspect, Mark Sarefo was eventually apprehended in nearby Etsha 4 with the help of community members.

In a brief interview with The Voice, Gumare Station Commander, Chenamo Orateng revealed the accused killer has since been arraigned before Gumare Magistrates Court and was remanded in custody.

“The incident happened early on Friday 16 th May. According to the report, the man went to the girlfriend’s place around 12:30 in the morning, broke into the door and found the young woman sleeping with two other young women, a 24 and 19-year-old and some children,” Orateng explained.

Sarefo, who was allegedly unable to accept that their love affair was over, is said to have attacked the woman, hitting her in the side of the head with an axe.

While she lay motionless and the others screamed for help, he reportedly fled the scene, disappearing into the cold, dark morning.

The police were alerted and the injured woman rushed to Gumare Primary Hospital some 40km away. Sadly it was too late.

“She was unfortunately certified dead upon arrival at the hospital,” confirmed Orateng.