Cycling’s special sting

Mokolodi Scorpion Mountain Bike Challenge thrills

After four years away, the Mokolodi Scorpion Mountain Bike Challenge roared back to life in spectacular style on Sunday.

Taking place for the 23rd time, the annual event attracted 182 participants spread over three distances: the 55km main race, 20km race and the 5km fun ride.

Held in the heart of the Mokolodi Nature Reserve, riders braved the reserve’s rugged terrain, navigating rocky trails, steep climbs and scenic wildlife views that made the event both challenging and unforgettable.

In the 20km youth category, it was a clean sweep for Tsela Riders Cycling Club, with their cyclists dominating both the male and female divisions. Leading the way in the ladies section, Loapi Mokele claimed the top spot, pocketing P750 for her superb performance, while second place went to Hope Mathiba and was worth P500. Completing the podium positions, Keira Kenaope won P300 for finishing third. As for the young men, with the same cash prizes on offer, Tanaka Tafara rode to victory, followed closely by Makheta James and Kgolo Phologolo. Prize money for the 20km race was awarded to participants under the age of 16 only.

The fiercely contested 55km main event tested endurance and grit. In the women’s category, Lebopo Koone, also of Tsela Riders, powered through the demanding course to claim the title in a time of 2 hours and 44 minutes, riding away with P1,000. She was trailed by Anouk Verndek (P750) and Myra Mantle (P500).

Despite her success, Koone admitted she wasn’t completely satisfied with her performance. “It wasn’t my first time taking part in the race. It wasn’t my best race, I wish I could have done more of what I usually do, but no hard feelings. I had just come out of an injury. The terrain was tough, truly speaking, but I gave it my all and managed to be the winner.”

In a thrilling ending, the men’s 55km race came down to the wire, requiring a photo-finish to confirm the winner. Gareth Jooste emerged as the champion with a time of 2:25:08:112, earning the P1,000 prize. Just a millisecond behind was Gontse Lethokwe, who overcame a puncture to secure second place and P750 in a time of 2:25:08:113. Mbaki Mathumo rounded out the podium with P500.

Although he missed out on the winner’s medal by the barest of margins, Lethokwe was all smiles after the race. “The route was just fine and well done. I was fit and ready for the challenge. I could’ve won the race; it’s just that luck wasn’t on my side. I had a puncture along the way, but managed to fix it and catch up with Gareth. That’s how we crossed the line together,” said Lethokwe.

The excitement wasn’t confined to the cycling and included a special raffle exclusively for those who registered for the 55km race. The grand prize, a two-night all-expenses-paid stay at a Wilderness Safaris classic lodge, was won by Joshua Mogotsi. He will be flown to Maun by Mokolodi Nature Reserve, with Wilderness Safaris covering his luxury bush getaway.

Reflecting on a highly-successful outing, event organiser, Khaya Groth expressed his heartfelt gratitude to sponsors and participants. “This couldn’t have been done without our sponsors. I would love to thank you all, without your support, none of this would’ve been possible. The race is not just a sport but a fundraiser for the Mokolodi Wildlife Foundation, which supports conservation and education. This year’s race was a great success, and we look forward to even greater participation in the years ahead,” said Groth in his closing remarks.