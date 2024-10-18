Sankuyo trust sues former deputy district commissioner

DC alleged to have illicitly obtained a P150 000 from Sankuyo

A case in which Sankuyo Tshwaragano Management Trust is suing North West District former deputy district commissioner Boammaaruri Otlhogile over a P150 000 loan is set to be heard next month before Maun High Court.

During the case’s status hearing on Tuesday (October 8, 2024) this week, the High court agreed to set another status hearing before then in case the two parties reach a settlement agreement before the set dates.

“The Trust’s board is having a meeting onThursday. We hope to have settled by then and if we do we will file our settlement agreement,” explained the Trust’s attorney, Clifford Foroma.

Otlhogile is alleged to have illicitly obtained a P150 000 loan from the Trust in August 2022 with a promise to repay the amount in full by end of that same month, but failed.

In a writ of summons the Trust claims that Otlhogile breached the verbal contract, as he “failed, neglected and or refused to pay” the said amount and it has therefore dragged him to court and demands that he pays back the total loan amount with a ten percent annual interest.

The Trust also wants Otlhogile to pay the cost of the lawsuit.

With hope that Otlhogile and the Trust would have reached a settlement agreement by next week, the status hearing was set for 15th October 2024.

“This means if you have settled, we can reallocate the trial dates,” noted presiding judge, Justice Bugalo Maripe.