Rivalry over ex-girlfriend lands man in hospital

An enraged man is nursing a broken thighbone at Princess Marina Hospital after he was assaulted by his former lover’s boyfriend last Thursday (June 26, 2024) in Lephepe village.

While the wounded Mothusa Simon Mosogo is hospitalised, his suspected attacker, Phenyo Samohata, is remanded in custody awaiting his next mention before Molepolole Magistrates’ Court set for July 23rd, 2024.

Charged with an offence of grievous bodily harm, 44-year-old Samohata of Raseitie ward in Kopong was this week, Tuesday (July 02, 2024) arraigned before court.

Particulars of the offence stated that on June 26th, 2024 at Mmopi ward, Lephepe village, in the Kweneng District, Samohata, without lawful excuse hit Mosogo with a stone on the head, which caused deep wounds.

He also hit him on the thigh and caused a fracture.

According to the police, it was reported that 47-year-old Mosogo had gone to visit his former girlfriend, whom he did not find at home.

On his way back, along the way, he met the woman with Samohata, got jealous and allegedly took out a knife to attack Samohata, who retaliated by picking up stones to hit him on the head and to break his thigh.

Meanwhile, the 39-year-old woman escaped to the police to report the matter and seek protection.

While Mosogo was rushed to Lephepe Clinic before he was referred to Scottish Livingstone Hospital and finally Princess Marina Hospital, Samohata was apprehended by the police and had to spend some days in a holding cell awaiting arraignment this week.