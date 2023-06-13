Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Politics

Public accounts committee drama

By

Published

Public accounts committee drama

The idea was to remove Opposition MPs who chaired committees and to also have BDP as a majority in these bodies- Keorapetse The 60th Meeting of the Public Accounts Committee (PAC) which was scheduled from 5th to 23rd June 2023 has been re-scheduled. The Committee was to examine all Ministries books of Accounts for the […]

SIGN UP  for FREE and Login to read full story. or SUBSCRIBE to read Premium content. Thank you.

Continue with Google

In this article:, , , , , , , , , , , , ,
Click to comment




You May Also Like

Tough times for opposition parties Tough times for opposition parties

Politics

Tough times for opposition parties

We will go out to aggressively to create such opportunities in future irrespective of partner in hand. As long as such opportunities are grabbed...

1 week ago

Politics

BLP roots for BCP coalition

Botswana Labour Party (BLP) has launched a scathing attack on the Umbrella for Democratic Change (UDC) urging Batswana not to risk replacing Botswana Democratic...

27/05/2023

Politics

Breakaway looming at BPF

Group gives Butale Sunday deadline before they form new party Having joined Botswana Patriotic Front (BPF) in 2020, during the party’s launch in Bobonong,...

16/05/2023
Just crack the whip Just crack the whip

News

Just crack the whip

Kablay urges Masisi to fire underperforming ministers Botswana Democratic Party’s Chief Whip in Parliament, Liakat Kablay, has urged President Mokgweetsi Masisi to crack the...

25/04/2023
Controversy over Tshekedi's seat Controversy over Tshekedi's seat

Politics

Controversy over Tshekedi’s seat

I can contest again and win - Tshekedi Member of Parliament for Serowe West, Tshekedi Khama, who is in self-imposed exile in South Africa,...

25/04/2023
Chillin' out Friday 14 April 2023 Chillin' out Friday 14 April 2023

Entertainment

Chillin’ out Friday 14 April 2023

DJ SID FOR PARLIAMENT? DJ Sid has been hinting something on his social media and Shaya has uncovered it. Word on the street is...

18/04/2023
AP/BDP in early showdown AP/BDP in early showdown

Politics

AP/BDP in early showdown

*Ousted WDC Chair cries political interference

04/04/2023
Chillin Out Friday 31 March 2023 Chillin Out Friday 31 March 2023

Entertainment

Chillin Out Friday 31 March 2023

HAS MAMPEEZY FOUND NEW LOVE? Vee Mampeezy is showing all the signs of a man in new love with South African prankster Sphalaphala sa...

04/04/2023
Advertisement

Copyright © TheVoiceBW. (Since1993) made with ❤️ in Botswana.