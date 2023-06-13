Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Business

Energy boost

By

Published

Energy boost
KWA NOKENG CEO: Mahube Mpugwa(L), PROGRESSIVE INSTITUTE CEO: Mmoloki Mmolotsi(R)

Energy sector contributes P400m in levies annually Cross-border trucks that frequent Botswana en-route to other countries are said to be providing much needed opportunities for the energy sector with almost P400 million generated as levies annually for the government. With almost 25 000 cross-border trucks entering our borders every month, it is a massive opportunity […]

SIGN UP  for FREE and Login to read full story. or SUBSCRIBE to read Premium content. Thank you.

Continue with Google

In this article:, , , , , , , ,
Click to comment




You May Also Like

Against the grain Against the grain

Business

Against the grain

Govt justifies import export restrictions on grains Amid the recent shortand age of sorghum in the country, which has led to supply challenges as well...

1 week ago
The Forbes under 30 summit Africa 2023 The Forbes under 30 summit Africa 2023

News

The Forbes under 30 summit Africa 2023

The Forbes Under 30 Summit Africa will be returning to Botswana for the 2023 edition from the 23rd – 26th April 2023 under the...

16/02/2023
Tourism's time to shine Tourism's time to shine

Business

Tourism’s time to shine

Govt determined to push sector to new heights Over the years, tourism has played second fiddle to the mining sector when it comes to...

01/11/2022
GRooving in the Ghetto Fri 28 October 2022 GRooving in the Ghetto Fri 28 October 2022

Entertainment

GRooving in the Ghetto Fri 28 October 2022

Limpopo family fun day This is one of the busiest weekends in the northern side of Botswana. Fun lovers are truly spoilt for choice....

28/10/2022
Pushing past the pandemic Pushing past the pandemic

Business

Pushing past the pandemic

5th Strategic Human Resource Conference adopts Covid-19 focus In a bid to mitigate the gap created by Covid-19 in the work place, Progressive Institute...

18/10/2022
Life on mars Life on mars

Business

Life on mars

Local App guns for international big boys Imagine Facebook and Linkedin, news, real estate and e-stores all bundled up in one convenient application. Well,...

09/08/2022
Sacu's new course Sacu's new course

Business

Sacu’s new course

Industrialization tops Union's priorities Amidst the socio-economic challenges rampant around the world, Southern African Customs Union (SACU) has reiterated its efforts to refocus its...

12/07/2022
Advertisement

Copyright © TheVoiceBW. (Since1993) made with ❤️ in Botswana.