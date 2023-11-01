OWS appoints Matome as interim MD

Okavango Wilderness Safaris (OWS) has announced the appointment of Joseph Joe Matome as the Caretaker Managing Director (MD), effective from November 1, 2023.

Announcing the appointment through a recent media release, the hospitality and travel company’s Board Chairperson, Kabelo Binns explained that Matome’s primary task will be to head the search for a substantive MD of the OWS over the next three to four months.

“We anticipate that this process will take 3-4 months to achieve. Joe will play a key role in assisting the business to find the very best MD, with a deep search commencing across Botswana and further afield,” Noted Binns.

OWS’s MD post was left vacant in July this year after Kim Nixon left the company following a seven year stay at its helm.

Kim has since joined Wilderness’s competitor, Chobe Holdings Limited as its Chief Operations Officer.

For his replacement, Binns says they have chosen not to rush the process so as “to ensure we get the right leader for this very special business.”

He further noted that Matome is no stranger to the tourism and conservation sector as he had lead Debswana Tourism Project, Masedi Farming Initiatives and many others. “Today these projects are the blueprint which are being used across Botswana today. Joe has also been a board member of the Kalahari Conservation Society for over 20 years and, he is currently its chairman.”

Matome further sits on the Mokolodi Trust Project and the Children in the Wilderness Board and thus Binns strongly believes that he will bring the desired results at OWS. “We are extremely pleased to have Joe in this role. He has a unique set of skills that will ensure we set up our business for success well into the future. Joe has a deep love for conservation, communities and safari, all the attributes of a great Wilderness team member, the future looks very bright for OWS,” he said.