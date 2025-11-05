News

Orphan girl, 16 found hanging from a tree

Christinah Motlhabane
By
Christinah Motlhabane
ByChristinah Motlhabane
Follow:
2 Min Read
TUTUME STATION COMMANDER: Theetso Kula

Tutume Police are investigating a suspected suicide in Senete village, after a 16-year-old orphan girl was found hanging from a tree in the bushes near her home.

A passer-by made the traumatic discovery on Thursday morning at around 1100hrs, immediately alerting her family and the police.

It is said the teenager, who lived with her aunty and grandmother in Nchename ward, used a scarf to take her own life.

Although he acknowledged the tragic development, Tutume Station Commander, Theetso Kula told The Voice they were still to confirm whether it was indeed suicide as suspected or if something more sinister occurred.

- Advertisement -

“We swiftly attended the scene and she was ferried to the clinic where she was certified dead upon arrival. She did not leave any suicide note and our investigations are ongoing,&quot; said the top cop.

More Read

Suspected car thief’s freedom punctured
Two years for man who stabbed woman in the neck
Suspect found hanging at Selibe-Phikwe police cells
Cook in hot soup

Superintendent Kula revealed this was the third suicide case reported in his jurisdiction, which stretches from Sebina to Maitengwe, in October alone; up until then, they had not recorded any.

“The other two happened in Sebina and Nswazwi,” disclosed the top cop, who urged anyone facing difficulties or struggling mentally to seek help from the police, relatives, church elders and social workers rather than resorting to take their own lives.

The deceased was said to be staying at home having failed her Form 3 last year. May her soul rest in peace.

More Read

Air alarm
Police on high alert, as stock theft rises in Mahalapye
Five in court for illegal mining
Let the villagers mine
TAGGED:
Share This Article
Previous Article Suspected car thief’s freedom punctured
Leave a Comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Most Read
- Advertisement -
Politics
News

Mongale inquest ends with murder charge for arresting officers

News

Calling chaos

News

War on drugs

News

More charges for cop attacker

News

Tragedy tears Fana family apart