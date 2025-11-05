Suspected car thief’s freedom punctured

A suspected car thief saw the breaks slam down on his freedom this week, when he was remanded in custody by Francistown Magistrates Court.

Vellah Diane, 28, and a second man still on the run, is accused of stealing a Toyota Avensis from a yard in Tonota, allegedly taking advantage of the owner’s absence, brazenly driving off with the car in broad daylight last Sunday.

Acting on a tip off, two days later, the boys in blue reportedly traced the vehicle to Diane’s home in Mabesekwa village, some 60km from the crime scene.

It is alleged the number plates had already been changed by this point.

Charged with a single count of stealing a motor vehicle, Diane was hauled before court on Thursday, where his plea was reserved.

Securing the accused’s incarceration, Prosecutor, Paphidzo Kuda revealed the authorities were still searching for a second suspect in connection with the robbery.

“The accused person is to be fingerprinted for previous convictions and we are yet to collect statements from the possible witnesses. So we plead that we wrap our investigations with the accused person being in custody,” said Kuda.

Trying in vain for bail, Diane told court he was looking after his nursing lover and their new baby.

“I am the one taking care of my parents as well; if you remand me, they will not have anyone to take care of them,” he added glumly.

It was not enough to convince the Magistrate to set him free, with the suspected car thief told he will remain behind bars until at least 11 November, when he returns for mention.