Operator dies in tragic crane accident

Police in Jwaneng have confirmed a fatal accident in which a 48-year-old man died in a crane accident at the mine pit.

According to a media statement from Debswana, the accident which involved a crane and a drill rig, killed the man who was an employee at one of their business partners.

Jwaneng Police Station Commander, Superintendent Thuso Basuti, said the incident occurred towards lunch time and was reported around 2pm.

“The operator driving a crane machine was on duty where he was driving up and down. It is suspected that while driving down, the crane lost control and increased the speed rolling down and collided with the other machine,” explained Superintendent Basuti.

He further disclosed that the crane collided with the rig on the operator’s side, where he sustained injuries.

He was rushed to the mine hospital where he was certified dead by a medical doctor.

The deceased who originates from Mahalapye is kept at the mine hospital awaiting postmortem.