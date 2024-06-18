Mojadigo granted bail

Apostle Goitsekgosi Mojadigo, the 33-year-old pastor of Divine Anointing Church International HQ, was this week granted bail by a Village Magistrates Court.

The controversial pastor faces a charge of raping a 13-year-old girl last month.

Court documents reveal that on April 24, 2024, Mojadigo allegedly had carnal knowledge of the minor at Gaborone’s Block 10 suburbs, fully aware of her age.

The girl had arrived in Gaborone from Francistown for the school holidays to visit her aunt.

Mojadigo is said to have picked her up from the bus stop and taken her to Block 10, where he allegedly raped her after previously defiling her on multiple occasions.

The girl’s uncle became worried when she had not arrived home by 6:00 PM, despite her bus arriving at 3:30 PM.

Mojadigo then reportedly contacted the aunt and falsely claimed that the girl was at the bus station entertaining boys.

When confronted, the girl broke down and revealed what had happened.

The incident was reported to Francistown child protection services on May 8th and later transferred to Gaborone.

During the bail hearing, state prosecutor Daphney Gaadise requested that bail be denied, citing concerns that Mojadigo might tamper with witnesses. “More charges are expected. Another victim came forward last night, and we have not yet taken her statement. Most of our witnesses are his church congregants, and he might influence them if granted bail,” Gaadise argued.

However, the presiding magistrate criticized the prosecution and police, stating, “I don’t understand why I should deny this man bail when you have arrested him multiple times and let him go. Where was the fear of him interfering with witnesses during those times?”

Mojadigo was granted bail set at P5,000, with two sureties each required to pay the same amount.

He was ordered to report weekly to the child protection services unit, refrain from interfering with state witnesses, surrender his travel documents, avoid engaging in criminal activities, and attend court when summoned.

His next court appearance is scheduled for August 28th.

Outside the court, Mojadigo’s sister, Letso Mojadigo, acknowledged her brother’s history with women but defended him against the rape allegations. “I don’t dispute that my brother loves women and is always in their DMs. Some of the screenshots circulating on Facebook might be true, but that does not mean he is a rapist or a pedophile,” she said.