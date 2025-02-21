On fire with tents for hire

Inspired by her big sister’s success, in August 2015 Goitsemang Moloi followed in her sibling’s footsteps, venturing into the wacky world of tent hire.

Approaching a decade in existence, Equity Events Décor has blossomed from small start-up to booming business thanks to Moloi’s tireless efforts.

A qualified accountant, the 34-year-old Sebina native has zero regrets over her decision to ditch numbers for a new life; now zooming around in a Ford Ranger, why would she!

Based in Block 5, Gaborone, Equity Events Décor cover a wide range of events, including: weddings, baby showers, high teas, corporate gigs and parties.

Able to host crowds in excess of 300 people, their marquee tents are ideal for outings that require space, style and comfort.

The business is currently running a special promotion, which lasts till April, where packages range from P11, 000 to P58, 000 depending on the number being catered for (the smallest being 50 and the largest 300).

As well as the grand canopy, packages come with: chairs (clients can choose from white Oback, Chameleon Cross back and gold trimmed/gold eye chairs), covered tables, complete with cutlery, plates, various glasses, napkins and centre pieces, as well as draping, grass carpet, red carpet, fresh flowers and backdrop.

They also provide VIP mobile toilets, a considerable upgrade on the bog-standard portaloos normally found at outdoor events.

For an additional charge, there is the added option of dance floor, photobooth (both costing P1, 500) and a Welcome Board, priced at P850.

“We believe in delivering the best. My team and I always arrive well before the stipulated time to set their tent and ensure everything is perfect for the client on their big day,” declares the young entrepreneur, who started the venture from her own pocket, funds saved from her days working as an accountant.

Although competition is fierce, such dedication to the job helps Moloi and her team of four standout.

“Yes the tents-hire business market is saturated, but on my side I am doing pretty well as I get bookings after bookings. I think the quality of my products, the love I give my customers is what keeps my company booming. I am someone who likes fine, nice things and I apply that to my work also,” says Moloi, who sources her equipment from China and South Africa and currently has three tents at her disposal.

Besides pushing her profits, the big-hearted businesswoman is keen to make a difference and lend those in need a helping hand.

“We are currently giving back to the community and we want to do more than what we are offering,” she tells Voice Money.

Closing with a word of advice for her fellow entrepreneurs, Moloi encouraged them to put their businesses first, especially when starting out.

“Business is all about discipline and consistency, hard work and respect to the customers. Despite the challenges you come across, please do not give up! As a business person you are the one who takes your business to the people, you can do it by marketing it online on Facebook and other online platforms,” says Moloi, whose FB page ‘Equity Events’ currently has over 25, 000 followers – as any good accountant will tell you, those are winning numbers!