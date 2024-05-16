ODC bankrolls Africa youth champs

*Diamond Company Injects P250 000 For The Tournament

Botswana Table Tennis Association (BTTA) has been thrown a lifeline in their preparation for the Africa Youth Championships scheduled for 9th and 14th July in Gaborone.

BTTA has received a P250 000 cash injection from Okavango Diamond Company (ODC) to cover logistics for the continental tournament.

BTTA was given the green light to host the tournament six months ago, and need any financial assistance they can get to deliver a great table tennis event.

Speaking at the sponsorship launch last Monday, ODC Managing Director Mmetla Masire said the gesture underscores their commitment towards supporting sports development in Botswana.

“We are excited to invest towards Botswana’s potential to become a prominent hub for international table tennis events. This sponsorship aims not only to provide exposure to our grassroots development athletes but also to empower our officials to meet international standards,” he said.

Masire said through their partnership with the BTTA in hosting such events, they aspire to nurture medal-winning athletes and offer them more opportunities on the global stage, while putting Botswana on the global map.

“We believe in our athletes and trust that this sponsorship will go a long way in exposing them to international assignments where they will bring their A-game and win medals,” said Masire.

Sanctioned by the International Table Tennis Federation (ITTF), the tournament targets all players under the age of 19.

BTTA needed to raise $20 000(P272 159) for the tournament, however Africa Table Tennis Association has since offered $45 000(P612 359) grant to aid the competition.

For his part, BTTA President Kudzanani Motswagole said the sponsorship marks a significant milestone for the association as they strive to elevate table tennis in Botswana to new heights.