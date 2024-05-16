100K plot allocation within reach

96 887 people have been given residential plots since 2022

Ministry of Lands and Water Affairs is closer to reaching its 100 000 residential plot allocation.

Since the target was set by President Mokgweetsi Masisi in June 2022, a total of 96 887 plots have been allocated which is a significant milestone for the government in terms of its priorities of giving people land.

Most Batswana have been grappling with lack of residential plots, with some applications dating back to 2006.

The 2022 affirmative action remains the most fast tracked allocation ever within a period of two years as compared to the previous years.

Of the allocated 96 887, a total of 55 720 was given out during the 2022/23 financial year while the other 29 071 were allocated in 2023/24 , with the remaining 12 096 being allocated from April 2024 until May,10th.

The 3 113 remaining plots are expected to be allocated during the current financial year.

The allocation was made possible by main land boards committing to their own targets to contribute to the 100 000 allocation.

Amongst those which surpassed their targets out of the 12 land boards are the Chobe, Ghanzi, Kgalagadi, Rolong and Tati.

Despite the efforts to allocate land challenges such as contamination of layouts by squatters ,low response to invitations and plot reversions by applicants, dent the government against efforts of fast tracking land allocation.

Meanwhile, the government has since allocated P100 million towards the land acquisition programme for compensation for land owners for plots that are acquired for re-allocation during the 2024/25 financial year.