No bail for alleged child killer

A taxi driver who shocked Maun last August by allegedly showing up at the Maun Police Station with a dead child in his car boot has been further remanded in custody by a Maun Magistrates Court.

The 30-year-old Godfrey Kgosimang, hoping to be released on bail, was once again denied bail pending trial.

He is accused of murdering 6-year-old Osi Chakona, attempting to murder the boy’s mother and his cohabiting girlfriend at the time, Oboletse Chakona (30), and burning down Oboletse’s car.

On Tuesday, when the matter was heard before Magistrate Gofaone Mosweu, the State indicated that the case was not yet ready for trial as they were still awaiting a photo album and statements from the investigating officer, which are crucial documents for the case.

Kgosimang objected, arguing that the investigations were progressing too slowly and that he had hoped they would be complete by now so he could be granted bail.

He contended that the Investigating Officer had previously indicated that the investigations were complete, suggesting that he should be granted bail as agreed.

However, Magistrate Mosweu corrected Kgosimang, reminding him that when he was denied bail last year by Chief Magistrate Thebeetsile Mulalo, it was not pending the completion of investigations but pending trial. “Appeal is the only option you have,” she said.

When denying Kgosimang bail in October 2023, Mulalo stated it was to protect the woman who survived the attempted murder as well as the community.

Mulalo expressed serious reservations about the possibility of Kgosimang targeting the woman and causing further harm, and he was likely to commit repeated criminal offenses while out on bail. “There is clear indication that the accused person could obstruct the proper course of justice should he be released,” Mulalo said at the time.

Kgosimang had admitted to the court that he has anger issues and is alleged to have committed the three criminal offenses while on bail for a different matter.

The court noted his prior conviction in the Broadhurst Magistrate Court in Gaborone for assault and unlawful wounding, considering him a danger to the public if released on bail.

He is set to appear before the Maun Magistrates Court on July 25, 2024.