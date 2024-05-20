Ramoreboli blasts controversial refereeing

Jwaneng Galaxy Head Coach, Morena Ramoreboli, left the Lobatse Sports Complex an unhappy man on Sunday afternoon after his team lost 1-0 to Township Rollers.

Onkarabbile Ratanang’s stunning shot left Galaxy’s goalkeeper, Goitseone Phoko, with no chance to save.

Ramoreboli was vocal about his belief that the match officiating was biased and that the result was predetermined.

He expressed his frustration with several decisions, including a disallowed goal, a denied penalty in the second half, and a missed corner kick in the dying seconds of extra stoppage time.

These decisions led to a disruption as the Galaxy technical team stormed the pitch, feeling they had been robbed of an equalizing opportunity.

Lesagaripa La Dinaledi’s gaffer did not hold back in his criticism of the officiating, stating, “We were meant to drop points. Football in this country needs men and women who are prepared to stand up and try to save it, or otherwise it’s dying. I feel pity for soccer players who are trying to make a living out of football. If this is how football will be run, if matches will be lost like this, then it means we don’t have football in this country. I am very disappointed if people allow things like this to happen in a game of football, where 90 minutes is not decided on performance in the field of play.”

Ramoreboli also referenced similar issues in their previous match against Eleven Angels, where they drew. “We knew these things would happen. It started with the six points; it went on with draws and suspensions. Like I say, maybe Jwaneng Galaxy is not meant to win the league and somebody else out there has to. Who are we if people who are running football are afraid to correct situations like these? We’ll have to accept whatever is happening and fight back until the last day,” he said.

On the other side, Township Rollers Head Coach, Innocent Morapedi, credited his team’s victory to hard work and determination. “I give credit to the character of the boys. During our team talk, we told them that it’s not only about talent and skill and that they should play with all their hearts out and challenge themselves to link their potential to reality. All in all, I’m happy with how they played. They tried their best, and their best was good enough to give us maximum points,” said Morapedi.

With this result, Galaxy remains two points ahead with 61 points, while Gaborone United is close behind, aiming to close the gap and win the league.

Township Rollers, now in third place with 58 points, are also in contention for the title.