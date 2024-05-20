Suspected nurse killer arrested

A habitual thief appeared before Francistown Magistrates Court this morning, accused of killing a popular nurse from Matshelagabedi in a suspected burglary gone tragically wrong.

33-year-old Boitshepo France is believed to have murdered Andrew Moleele, 54, at his home in Tumediso ward sometime between 26 April and 11 May.

Moleele’s body was found buried in a shallow grave in his backyard on 11 May, after his farm workers failed to get hold of him and, noticing a bad smell coming from within the yard’s high walls, alerted the police.

France, who has two previous house-breaking convictions as well as a third pending case, was arrested on Saturday in Kasane.

The Investigating Officer (IO), Misani Modise told court they were able to track the suspect down after he sold the victim’s Samsung phone, which the police managed to trace.

“Some of the properties being television, clothes and shoes believed to be of the deceased person were also found with the accused person and some of the items were sold to different people,” revealed the Detective Sub Inspector, adding the cops are still to recover some of Moleele’s belongings.

Requesting the suspect remain locked-up on remand, the IO added, “One of the witnesses is the accused girlfriend and we fear if granted bail he might jeopardise our investigations.”

Despite the seriousness of the crime he is accused of, France begged to be given immediate bail, promising to move away from Matshelagabedi and be a good boy.

“I was cooperating with the police and showed them where the properties are. Grant me bail, I will behave as I know what happens if I do not abide by the rules. I know this because I was once convicted before other court two times for house breaking,” explained France, who pleaded with members of the society not to give up on him, requesting to be given ‘seven strikes’ before the public wash their hands of him.

Meanwhile, Moleele, who was stationed at Boikhutso clinic in Satellite, Francistown, was laid to rest in his home village of Matshelagabedi last Tuesday.