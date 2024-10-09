Motshelo treasurer murdered in Dutlwe

A well known micro lender in Dutlwe village in Kweneng District was found dead in her house on Thursday last week (Sept 26th, 2024).

Baganetsi Kgogwane aged 66, was reportedly found lying motionless in a pool of blood in her living room with a deep wound at the back of her head.

Kgogwane ‘s body was discovered by her older sister who was alerted by a neighbour who was concerned that cattle had entered the woman’s house and no one was chasing them away.

The matter was then reported to the police and a suspect, 33-year-old Ezekiel Molaole was arrested and arraigned in court on Wednesday this week.

Pleading with the Molepolole court to remand Molale in custody, Prosecutor Sub Inspector Patrick Senatla said that police were still to record witnesses statements and the post-mortem had just been conducted yesterday (Oct 1st, 2024)).

In a visible state of panic, Molaole asked the court if he was going to be remanded till commencement of trial and the magistrate told him that murder was a very serious offence with a maximum sentence of capital punishment.

“On the day this woman was murdered, there was a certain woman who saw her first but she has not been treated as a suspect” Molaole lamented in court.

However, Chief Magistrate Gaseitsewe Tonoki assured Molale that he was going to inform the police about his query since investigations were still ongoing.

Meanwhile will be remanded in prison until his next mention set for October 14th, 2024.