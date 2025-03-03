MoH warns against loud music

Botswana joins the world in commemoration of World Hearing Day, which was sanctioned by the World Health organization to promote and raise awareness on prevention of deafness and hearing loss.

“Hearing loss and ear diseases are preventable and avoidable. People should avoid use of objects in their ears such as feathers, match sticks, pens and make up q-tips. This will prevent injuries and introduction of infection into ears. Ears naturally have a wax self-cleansing mechanism and therefore, it is not necessary to remove wax from ears,” reads a press release from MoH.

Furthermore, the press release warns people against playing loud music and that people should avoid prolonged use of personal headsets, as that can damage their ears.