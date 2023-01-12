Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Entertainment

German dollar’ s groove at main deck

By

Published

German dollar’ s groove at main deck
GERMAN DOLLAR

The newly launched Main Deck Lounge in G- West is becoming another popular spot for night crawlers.

This week the place will host a Ladies Night event headlined by Fizzy The DJ and DJ Kholii featuring German Dollar on Thursday.

On Friday and Saturday, the club will continue with resident DJ, German Dollar hosting other local DJs.

Doors open at 1900hrs and entrance is free....

SIGN UP and Login to read full story. Thank you.

Continue with Google

In this article:, , ,
Click to comment




You May Also Like

Entertainment

Bana bana ba Ntogwa to sue Kelly Khumalo

Bana Bana Ba Ntogwa, a hosanna cultural music group have threatened to sue Kelly Khumalo for breach of contract and sabotage after the South...

27/12/2022
Celeb edition with Thabo Mhapha Celeb edition with Thabo Mhapha

Entertainment

Celeb edition with Thabo Mhapha

Thabo Mhapha is the definition of multifaceted! He is a radio presenter, Attorney and Mandela Rhodes Scholar-Elect. He is most famous for being the...

27/12/2022
Qatar was amazing! (FNB winner's world cup experience) Qatar was amazing! (FNB winner's world cup experience)

Entertainment

Qatar was amazing! (FNB winner’s world cup experience)

'I could literally see Mbappe's sweat dripping from his face' As part of the hype building up to the just-ended Football World Cup in...

27/12/2022
Big Weekend Friday 23 December 2022 Big Weekend Friday 23 December 2022

Entertainment

Big Weekend Friday 23 December 2022

MASSIVE LINE-UP FOR TSWAPIAN FEST The 8th edition of the Tswapian Bolus festival will take place on Christmas Day at Matsapa’s Farm in Maunatlala...

23/12/2022
Chillin Out Fri 23 December 2022 Chillin Out Fri 23 December 2022

Entertainment

Chillin Out Friday 23 December 2022

FAMOUS DJ NEGLECTING CHILD It seems a once reputable DJ and show promoter is better at mixing tracks than he is at raising children....

23/12/2022
Grooving In The Ghetto Friday 23 December 2022 Grooving In The Ghetto Friday 23 December 2022

Entertainment

Grooving In The Ghetto Friday 23 December 2022

ALL-WHITE OUTDOOR EXPERIENCE Fans of themed outdoor activities can expect an exciting outing at the Thapama All White Outdoor Experience on Christmas Eve. Slated...

23/12/2022
Celeb Edition with Casper the DJ Celeb Edition with Casper the DJ

Entertainment

Celeb edition with Casper the DJ

It’s closing in on three years since we last spoke to Casper the DJ. From lockdowns to killer pandemics and partying with facemasks, a...

20/12/2022
Little voice on the rise Little voice on the rise

Entertainment

Little voice on the rise

Ready to write his-story Sethunya Okie is a young rising author who recently launched a children's book titled Sir Seretse Khama. The book is...

20/12/2022
Advertisement

Copyright © TheVoiceBW. (Since1993) made with ❤️ in Botswana.