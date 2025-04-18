Female ‘Zama Zama’ busted twice in four months

Apparently unable to resist the lure of gold, four months after she was released from prison for illegal mining, a Zimbabwean woman is back behind bars for allegedly committing the same crime again.

39-year-old Lucadia Ndlovu first fell foul of the law in October last year, when she was discovered digging for gold at the old Matsiloje Mines.

Back then, Ndlovu, who was in the country illegally, told court she was driven to the dirt by desperation and the need to support her hungry children back home in Tsholotsho village.

Fined P100, she was unable to pay and served a month in jail instead. Now, she finds herself in trouble again.

Ndlovu is said to have snuck back into the country to continue her gold hunt this week. Once again, her dreams of gold turned to dust when patrolling officers caught her and another woman, 32-year-old Sharon Ndlovu (no relation), at the abandoned mines on Tuesday.

Found in possession of unwrought precious metals suspected to be gold, the border-jumpers were arrested.

Arraigned before Francistown Magistrates Court on Thursday (17 April) the two women were remanded in custody after State Prosecutor, Chilume Mpena pointed out they were a flight risk.

“The unwrought metals are to be taken to the forensic laboratory for analysis. The accused persons do not have a place of abode in Botswana so granting them bail is risky as they might go back to their country,” Mpena highlighted.

Due back in court on 24 April, the two Ndlovus will spend their Easter holidays locked up.

