Masisi rallies support in Serowe

After a slow start in Palapye, Botswana Democratic Party (BDP) members rallied in large numbers on Sunday, where President Mokgweetsi Masisi held a Star rally.

The Saturday rally in Palapye had been lackluster, with a sparse crowd and little excitement, except for the notable presence of the Zezuru community, who turned out in significant numbers.

Undeterred, Masisi continued his campaign to win the central constituencies from the opposition.

His Sunday began with a visit to one of the Zezuru churches, where he joined a prayer session.

The church service was followed by a consultative meeting with community elders, during which Masisi sought their support.

Emerging from the meeting satisfied, the President moved on to the main rally of the day.

By the afternoon, the rally had transformed into a vibrant gathering.

Supporters arrived in droves, and the atmosphere was electric as Masisi welcomed over 1,900 new members to the BDP from the Serowe constituencies.

Specifically, the Serowe West constituency contributed 675 members, Serowe North 840, and Serowe South 393.

The event was a significant boost for the BDP, and Minister of Local Government and Rural Development, Kgotla Autlwetse, expressed gratitude to Masisi for his efforts.

Autlwetse noted that more people were returning to the BDP and criticized the Botswana Patriotic Front (BPF) for their divisive tribal politics.

He accused the BPF of using the Bangwato tribe to spread hate and promote disrespect towards President Masisi.

Autlwetse urged BDP members to reach out to those who had joined the BPF, which was now splintered into factions led by Butale, Reatile, and the Umbrella for Democratic Change (UDC), and bring them back to the BDP fold.

The rally concluded on a hopeful note, with the BDP rejuvenated and ready to take on the challenges ahead.