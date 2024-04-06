Manufacturing a crown fit for a queen

In June 2022,KGK Diamonds Botswana embarked on a journey of manufacturing a crown fit for Miss Botswana queen, a gesture which turned out to be beneficial for both parties with Lesego Chombo going all the way to win the Miss World Africa title in India a fortnight ago.

Inspired by a head of sorghum which is Botswana’s staple food, the crown served as a tribute to the local culture and preservation of traditional heritage.

While actual manufacturers of the crown KGK diamonds, deals in diamonds, the crown won by Chombo was rather manufactured from silver and moissanate material.

“If you look at it, this is the first jewellery manufacturing of this kind. We are focused on the Botswana story because we use local minerals and our products sell because of the Botswana story. We want to package Botswana story from design, manufacturing up to ambassadors .It is great that Chombo managed to get the limelight from the brand and I hope she will be able to get more offers from other brands .Further ,once associated with a big brand your confidence go up,” said KGK Diamonds Botswana Business Development manager Siddarth Gothi.

The agreement between Miss Botswana organisers and KGK Diamonds Botswana was for a two-year period and has since resulted in Chombo being roped in as an ambassador for KGK Diamonds Botswana for its jewellery boutique Entice.

“This is our home grown brand which is attached to our diamond manufacturing operation in our local factory. We are happy to have Chombo as the brand ambassador and most importantly proud to see her perform exceptionally well in India and taking pageantry in Botswana to the next level,” added Gothi. KGK Diamonds Botswana, is a leader in diamond processing and distribution, priding itself as the industry’s largest wholesaler and most trusted online marketplace for sourcing diamonds.