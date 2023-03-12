Woman killed in church

Police are investigating the death of a woman who allegedly died by strangulation inside a church at Tsabong’s Bontleng ward last Monday.

It is alleged that the 48-year-old woman was heard screaming for help at 11pm on the fateful night and a neighbour phoned the pastor notifying him of the strange late night screams.

“The pastor at St Morris Apostolic Church acted upon the call and went to investigate what was happening, only to find the woman lying motionless with blood oozing from the mouth inside the church. It was suspected that the woman was strangled by someone who then fled the s...