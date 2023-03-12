Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

News

Woman killed in church

By

Published

ILLUSTRATION: Murder scene

Police are investigating the death of a woman who allegedly died by strangulation inside a church at Tsabong’s Bontleng ward last Monday.

It is alleged that the 48-year-old woman was heard screaming for help at 11pm on the fateful night and a neighbour phoned the pastor notifying him of the strange late night screams.

“The pastor at St Morris Apostolic Church acted upon the call and went to investigate what was happening, only to find the woman lying motionless with blood oozing from the mouth inside the church. It was suspected that the woman was strangled by someone who then fled the s...

SIGN UP and Login to read full story. Thank you.

Continue with Google

In this article:
Click to comment




You May Also Like

Advertisement

Copyright © TheVoiceBW. (Since1993) made with ❤️ in Botswana.