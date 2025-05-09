Man Granted Bail After Allegedly Setting Girlfriend’s House Ablaze; Trio Survives

A 39-year-old man, Kelebogile Gabopye, who allegedly attempted to murder his girlfriend and her two children by setting their house on fire in Sese village, has been granted bail by the Jwaneng Magistrates Court. Gabopye faces three counts of attempted murder and one count of arson following the incident that occurred around 1:00 AM on Saturday, March 1st.

Fortunately, all three occupants survived the blaze. Neighbors extinguished the flames before significant damage could occur. According to a source, a tenant in the same yard saw Gabopye standing in front of the victim’s house shortly before the fire broke out while on his way to the outside toilet. Upon returning, the tenant discovered the house engulfed in flames and heard cries for help. He alerted neighbors, who quickly intervened to rescue the family.

Jwaneng Station Commander Superintendent Thuso Basuti confirmed that a 17-year-old boy escaped through a window, while neighbors rescued the 35-year-old girlfriend and her seven-year-old child. “The woman and the minor child sustained burn injuries to the face and stomach,” Superintendent Basuti stated in a brief interview.

Gabopye, a native of Shoshong, also sustained injuries from the fire, suggesting he may have started the blaze while inside before fleeing. He was arrested later the same day and is scheduled to appear in court again on July 14th.